Gloucester, MA

Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Gloucester Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloucester Stage Company has introduced Katie Oberlander as its new education director of the theater’s Youth Company. “Katie comes to us with a wealth of experience in the youth theater education world and a demonstrated history of producing new plays for young audiences. Her work in middle and high school drama across the nation stands to benefit students at Gloucester Stage greatly,” said Christopher Griffith, the theater company’s managing director.

