Gerad Parker on what WVU's offense needs to fix

The wait is over. Sure, there are two more days before West Virginia opens the 2021 season on the road against the Big Ten's Maryland, but why wait to get down to business and discuss the revived (for now!) rivalry? Today's episode brings you a thorough look into the matchup, what the teams do best on both sides of the ball, how one contends with the other and what we can expect after kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Before the finish, though, we preview our predictions for the 70-player travel roster for the opener and issue you a challenge to put together your list and see how close you can get to the actual group the Mountaineers bring to College Park, Maryland. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO