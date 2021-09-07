The Matrix 4 Trailer Teasers Reveal a Big Morpheus Mystery

What the hell is going on with Morpheus? That’s the question on fans’ minds after spending the last day trying to decipher all of the new Matrix Resurrections teasers released by Warner Bros. If you go to WhatIsTheMatrix.com right now, you’ll be asked to make a choice: the red pill or the blue pill. Depending on the pill you choose and time of day you visit the site, you’ll be treated to a teaser that changes slightly almost every time you watch it. According to EW, there are 180,000 variations of the video.