Boise’s Record Exchange to transition to new owners after 44 years

The Record Exchange used to end its ads on the radio with a simple promise:. The Record Exchange… As long as there’s music. For the last 43 years, the store stood at the corner of 11th St. and Idaho St. in Boise, owned by Michael Bunnell and later partner Jill Sevy. From the namesake records to tapes to compact discs – even an expansion for a time to West Boise and more… the Record Exchange has served the music needs of Boiseans. Maybe not for as long as music has been around… but long enough that anyone who purchased their favorite tune on physical media in Boise can remember at this point.