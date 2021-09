Wilma Johanna (Bockes) Rasdall 81 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Sunday September 5, 2021 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN. She was born July 28, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to Hans and Lisel (Straub) Bockes. She married Ron G. Rasdall on May 7, 1960 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, IN.