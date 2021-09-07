Eugene Jacob Risch, 91, of Connersville, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Heritage House, where he had been a patient for one week. One of ten children of Veronica Weiler Risch and Jacob A. Risch, Gene was born in Connersville on December 26, 1929. He attended St. Gabriel School and graduated from Harrisburg High School, where he was a member of the Harrisburg Hornets basketball team for four years. He was employed at Dresser Industries and in 1952, joined the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Hawaii and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Connersville to continue at Dresser, where he became Supervisor of Production Control.