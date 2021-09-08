Los Angeles Chargers: 5 Breakout players who could star in 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers are the apple of many people’s eyes entering the 2021 season and these 5 players could be a big reason why as breakout candidates. If you’re looking for fans and media members saying immensely positive things about the Los Angeles Chargers entering the 2021 NFL season, you don’t have to look far. After Justin Herbert became a superstar almost immediately in his rookie season and with the arrival of head coach Brandon Staley, the hopes are high for this team out in the AFC West.