CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Unseeded Leylah Fernandez rolls into U.S. Open semifinals after thriller in quarters

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — It was the biggest point of the match, probably the biggest of Leylah Fernandez’s young career. The third-set tiebreaker was tied at 5, and Fernandez was on her heels after squandering a 4-1 advantage. The point looked lost. Ukranian fifth seed Elina Svitolina had sent Fernandez into a scramble, and it would’ve been excusable in that moment — after all Fernandez already accomplished at the Open, after another two-plus hours of roller-coaster tennis — if the emerging star finally betrayed a weakness.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Ukranian#Cinderella Story#Canadian#Americans#This U S Open#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy