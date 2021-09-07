Unseeded Leylah Fernandez rolls into U.S. Open semifinals after thriller in quarters

NEW YORK — It was the biggest point of the match, probably the biggest of Leylah Fernandez’s young career. The third-set tiebreaker was tied at 5, and Fernandez was on her heels after squandering a 4-1 advantage. The point looked lost. Ukranian fifth seed Elina Svitolina had sent Fernandez into a scramble, and it would’ve been excusable in that moment — after all Fernandez already accomplished at the Open, after another two-plus hours of roller-coaster tennis — if the emerging star finally betrayed a weakness.