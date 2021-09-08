2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards Announces Date And Host Location

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (hereafter 2021 MAMA) will be held in Korea!. On September 8, JTBC News reported that 2021 MAMA will be held in Korea again this year after taking everything into consideration, such as the COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to the reports, the event will take place at CJ ENM’s Contents World, which is located in Paju City in Gyeonggi province. The location is the size of 32 soccer fields, and although the place has yet to fully open, 2020 MAMA was also hosted there.