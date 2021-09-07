Gunfire damages vehicles, building at Sherman Hills

One of the vehicles struck by gunfire in the Sherman Hills apartment complex on Tuesday. Officers initially believed the vehicle may have been involved after it was left running following the gunfire. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — No injuries were reported, but a number of vehicles and an apartment building were damaged by gunfire in the Sherman Hills apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department were called to Sherman Hills shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired inside the complex.

A large area of Empire Court was taped off as officers processed the scene and recovered over 30 pieces of evidence, including a number of spent shell casings.

Police say that there were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire, but at least five vehicles were struck by bullets and a bullet projectile struck one of the apartment buildings inside the complex.

One of the affected vehicles, a white Nissan parked and left running outside the building, was taped off initially because officers thought it may have been involved in the incident, but police found no evidence of that.

A second vehicle, a red sedan, could be observed off the roadway and into the grass outside the apartment building. Police say that the driver of the vehicle exited the roadway while trying to get away from the gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time; one man was taken into custody at the scene for walking under the yellow tape into the crime scene. This incident was considered unrelated to the shots fired incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Casey with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4231.