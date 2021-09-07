Maria Sakkari stars in late show at U.S. Open; teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advances to semis

NEW YORK — It was a late one, even for the city that never sleeps. The fourth-round match between No. 6 seed Bianca Andreescu of Canada and No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece ended at 2:13 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, the latest-ever finish of a women's singles match at the U.S. Open. The previous latest finish was 1:46 a.m. in a 2016 match between Madison Keys and Alison Riske.