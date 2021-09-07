Michael Gallup: Dak Hasn't Missed A Beat
Dak Prescott missed some preseason time with a shoulder strain, but WR Michael Gallup says the starting QB has been very sharp heading into Thursday's season opener against the Bucs.www.dallascowboys.com
