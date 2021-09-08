Severe Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hillsdale THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HILLSDALE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.