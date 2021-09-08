CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landlord Paints Over Cockroach, Roach Gets The Meme Treatment

Unfortunately, we share this planet with a whole lot of unnerving creatures that can effortlessly make our skin crawl at a moment's notice. When it comes to cockroaches, there's just something about those creepy crawlers that makes your spine tingle. Well, at least in the case of this cockroach who no longer crawls among us, Twitter felt inspired to give the cockroach the hilarious meme treatment. Suffice to say, we got some comedy gems.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

