Recap: Wake Forest Women’s Soccer Wins 2-0 Against App State

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons women’s soccer team (6-0) collected yet another victory, this time on the road, traveling to Boone and dispatching of the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2-1) with ease by a score of 2-0. Wake were absolutely dominant throughout the game, and the fact that they were held to only two was a minor miracle for the Mountaineers, as a combination of an incredible game from goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston and Wake letting some huge chances go by the wayside kept it that low. It was a sixth consecutive shutout for Wake, setting a new program record for consecutive shutouts, and remaining one of the five teams in the nation who haven’t given up a goal yet this season. With the Deacs continuing to build momentum going into conference play soon, performances like this are very encouraging to see.