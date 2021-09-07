TNStars to give away three scholarships to prospective college students
Gov. Bill Lee has issued a proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month in Tennessee. To celebrate, State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program are giving away three $529 scholarships this month. Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter the scholarship giveaway online...
As college costs continue to rise, interest in more affordable options has spiked during the pandemic. For some students, even a coding boot camp can be an alternative to a four-year degree. Before the pandemic, college was a given for many high school students. Now, more are finding there are...
Seven STEM scholarships were awarded to Indigenous students, first-generation Vermonters and other students of color who are pursuing a science, technology, engineer or math major at a Vermont college or university, including Skyleigh Bickings of Cambridge, an environmental science major at St. Michael’s College. The scholarships were awarded during the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s Community College has wiped away any outstanding balances for currently enrolled students who were also enrolled between March 13, 2020 and August 20, 2021, says Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Tyson Beale. He says in total, more than $2.87 million of...
Tyrese Gibson and Voltron Travel have partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to launch a scholarship fund for students at HBCUs and PBIs. “Partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund is a true privilege. Voltron Travel is fully committed to empowering black excellence by investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders,” Gibson said in a press release.
Chronicle of Higher Education (Sept. 8) Informing students there’s financial support to enroll can make a big difference. U. of I. does that with its Illinois Commitment: “Four Years. Free Tuition” to in-state students when family income is under $67,000.
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- An Army veteran is pledging $100,000 for scholarships at Lakeshore Technical College. Retired Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Jesse Klein earned associate degrees in information technology from LTC in 2014 after serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Klein retired from the military in 2016 after 33 years of service.
Only about two-fifths of students who applied to college during the 2020-21 school year using the Common Application included their SAT or ACT scores, a sharp decline from the prior year, when more than three-fourths of college prospects did so. That’s according to research conducted by the Common App, the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For Camryn Daniels, a student at Morgantown High School, the hard part will be deciding whether to pursue a career in psychology or music production. The easy part will be paying for it. Daniels was announced Thursday as the winner of a full-ride scholarship to...
Your kid has just been accepted into college. Congratulations! The beginning of your child's educational future is certainly a reason to be jubilant, but the looming price tag probably sparks more anxiety and fear in your heart than anything else. The cost of higher education is especially scary if you have more than one child in the family.
During the COVID-19 pandemic virtual services have become a necessity, and funds from a federal grant were used by Dalton State College to deliver high-quality tutoring to students remotely. The grant funded upgrades including new software that allowed for virtual tutoring, mobile whiteboards that could be used anywhere on campus,...
Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions. The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows […]
DECORAH, Iowa - It won't be long before high school seniors considering college after graduation will decide where they want to continue their education. One Iowa private liberal arts school is hoping to draw in new admissions with free tuition. Beginning in the fall of 2022, incoming students from Iowa...
South Georgia State College (SGSC) recently provided debt relief to a number of SGSC students thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education. SGSC used $68,716.19 of HEERF funds to discharge student debt for overdue unpaid balances for 137 students who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Teens and adults looking to further their education have a chance to check out Lincoln Land Community College's campus next month. Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) is holding a Campus Visit Day on Monday, Oct. 11. Whether you are looking to get started or continue your...
The University is entering into articulation agreements that will allow students at several local high schools to earn college credits. Delaware Valley University is working with area high schools to allow local students to start earning college credits early. The University has entered into High School and Career and Technology Center Articulation Agreements with area high schools. Prospective DelVal students can save both time and tuition costs through the new articulation agreements. There are over 100 schools participating in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Middle Bucks Institute of Technology and Upper Bucks County Technical School are on the list. In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, participating schools include Central Montco Technical High School, Eastern Center for Arts and Technology, North Montco Technical Career Center, and Western Montco Career and Technology Center.
TIFTON — Students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently gathered in the Alumni House on campus to write thank-you notes to scholarship donors. ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said 200 students wrote personal notes to say how much they appreciated the donors’ support of their education. “This event is a...
Samantha Dunbar, a senior studying accounting, was recently named a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Scholar for the academic year. The PCAOB Scholars Program is a merit-based scholarship that supports students pursuing careers in accounting or auditorship. This year, Dunbar was one of 253 U.S. students named a PCAOB Scholar.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A collaboration between the Alaska Chamber, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and Alaska 529 education savings plan has introduced a vaccine sweepstakes drive in order to incentivize those Alaskans not yet vaccinated. Alaska students will have the opportunity to win $49,000 in educational...
Raymond Green, a Louisville native, UofL alumnus and former Cardinal Ambassador, has been named executive director of undergraduate programs for the College of Business. Green stepped into the newly created position following a six-year run as principal of Central High School. The executive director of undergraduate programs position was created to support the success of all students in the college, with particular focus on first-generation and Pell-eligible students. In his new role, Green will mentor current and prospective students throughout their UofL experience to ensure successful completion of an undergraduate degree and entry into the workforce or a graduate program. UofL News had the chance to talk to Green about his return to campus and his objectives in the new role.
Goodwill Home Inc. has established the Black Scholars Endowed Scholarship at the College of Coastal Georgia to benefit students in the Black Scholars Program. Goodwill Home Inc. began in 1944 as a charitable institution to provide shelter, clothing, food and more for people in need, as well as helped the elderly and at-risk youth.
