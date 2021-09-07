CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNStars to give away three scholarships to prospective college students

By Special to The Advocate, Democrat
Monroe County Advocate
 7 days ago

Gov. Bill Lee has issued a proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month in Tennessee. To celebrate, State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program are giving away three $529 scholarships this month. Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter the scholarship giveaway online...

