TNStars to give away three scholarships to prospective college students

The University is entering into articulation agreements that will allow students at several local high schools to earn college credits. Delaware Valley University is working with area high schools to allow local students to start earning college credits early. The University has entered into High School and Career and Technology Center Articulation Agreements with area high schools. Prospective DelVal students can save both time and tuition costs through the new articulation agreements. There are over 100 schools participating in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Middle Bucks Institute of Technology and Upper Bucks County Technical School are on the list. In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, participating schools include Central Montco Technical High School, Eastern Center for Arts and Technology, North Montco Technical Career Center, and Western Montco Career and Technology Center.

5 DAYS AGO