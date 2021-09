Sinton – Calobe Zeak Perez passed away August 25, 2021. He was 21. Calobe was born on May 24, 2000 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ruben Perez and Stephanie Pena. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.