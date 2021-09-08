Hampton U, Norfolk State has chance to win $25K as part of Pepsi's HBCU contest

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University and Hampton University have the chance to win $25,000 as part of Pepsi's HBCU contest.

Pepsi is rallying HBCU students and alumni to vote for their favorite university to unlock a $25,000 donation to the winning school’s general scholarship fund. Fans will be able to cast their vote beginning September 7 .

“As a long-time resident of the South, I love the energy, spirit, and sense of community that HBCUs bring, especially around the highly anticipated return of football. This scholarship opportunity isn’t just open to students and alumni to cast their votes, but to anyone who shares pride and enthusiasm for these great institutions. I have a strong passion for HBCUs, and I am proud of the work we continue to do spotlighting these schools across the South to support and foster opportunities for students,” said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

To vote click here , select 'Choose Your School,' then cast their vote for their school. Fans can vote one time per day during the voting period.

Voting is open now through December 3, and the winning school will be announced shortly after voting closes. To read the official rules, click here.

