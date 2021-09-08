CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Game and Fish Allocates Five Bighorn Sheep Licenses

By Doug Leier
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game and Fish Department allocated five bighorn sheep licenses for the 2021 hunting season, one fewer than last year. One license was issued in unit B1, one in B3 and two in B4. In addition, one license, as authorized under North Dakota Century Code, was auctioned in May by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation, from which all proceeds are used to enhance bighorn sheep management in North Dakota.

