MEDFORD, Mass. — A serious hit-and-run crash occurred Saturday night on Mystic Avenue in Medford that resulted in two people being transported with injuries. The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. when three people were walking their dog in a parking lot located at 163 Mystic Avenue before approaching the sidewalk on the southwest side of the road. While they were walking towards the sidewalk, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax was traveling southbound on Mystic Avenue. The Chevrolet then exited the roadway, cross the sidewalk, and struck two of the three pedestrians in the parking lot.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO