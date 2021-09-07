Facebook Apologizes After AI Dubs Black Men To Be "Primates"
We often celebrate certain advancements in technology that make our lives easier, but a glitch in Facebook's app caused an uproar. The popular social media platform is doing its best to retain users after being accused of allowing false information to be shared, thus impacting elections. Facebook has cracked down on the spreading of "false news" and implemented strategies to make navigating their website and app easier, including its artificial intelligence that attempts to offer suggestions to users.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0