Cancer

47-Year-Old Father Finds Out Doctors Repeatedly Misdiagnose Back Pain, Finally Receives Blood Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Regret Not Pushing Harder’

By Joe Kerwin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several visits to the doctor to address back and rib pain, Dave McGovern of Scotland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that can be treated but not cured. It is the third most common type of blood cancer, and African American people are much more likely to contract the disease than white or Asian people.

