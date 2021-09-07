Bats May Hold Secrets to Longer and Healthier Lives

The bats of Door and Kewaunee Counties are vacating their summer roosts and returning to winter sites for hibernation and it’s a good time for you to make sure you evict bats from your home or building the right way. Through May 31st, before the nursing and baby bat protection period begins, you can use the practice of exclusion to get bats out of your space. Exclusion is the practice of sealing a building except for primary exits, outfitted with one-way doors and letting the bats leave with no re-entry. Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist Heather Kaarakka says that while the goal of the DNR’s bat program is to protect bats and bat habitat, we understand that bats don’t need to share living spaces with humans.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO