Bats May Hold Secrets to Longer and Healthier Lives

wgcu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the source of the deadliest viruses hold the secret to a healthier and longer life? Bats have been in the news in recent years in connection to deadly epidemics including Ebola and COVID-19, yet scientists are discovering evidence that bats may hold a key to longer and healthier lives. NOVA PBS' upcoming program "Bat Superpowers" goes from the caves in Thailand and Texas to labs around the globe to meet the scientists who are decoding the superpowers of the bat. WATCH a preview. The program premieres on WGCU-HD PBS on September 15 at 9 p.m. Check more local listings.

