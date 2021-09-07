CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Has 'Devastating' Impact On Fight Against HIV, TB, Malaria: Global Fund

The Covid-19 pandemic had a "devastating" impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in 2020, according to a report released by the Global Fund on Wednesday. "To mark our 20th anniversary, we had hoped to focus this year's report on the extraordinary stories of courage and resilience that made possible the progress we have achieved against HIV, TB and malaria over the last two decades," said Peter Sands, the Global Fund's executive director.

