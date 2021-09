Gertrude H. Hobbs, 95, a resident of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana. Mrs. Hobbs was born at home in Jennings County, Indiana, June 26, 1926, the loving daughter of John Francis and Bessie Katherine Cheek Barringer. On November 17, 1944, Gertrude married Clifford C. Hobbs; he preceded her in death in August 1987.