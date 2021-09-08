CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Tucson to Arizona AG: How can city vaccination rule break a non-law?

By Howard Fischer Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A Tucson vaccination requirement for city employees is illegal, Attorney General Mark Brnovich concluded Tuesday. In a letter to city officials, Solicitor General Beau Roysden, writing for Brnovich, said the Aug. 13 vote by the council directly conflicts with a statute approved in June by state lawmakers. It specifically prohibits state and local governments from requiring any person to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ortega
Person
Doug Ducey

Comments / 0

Community Policy