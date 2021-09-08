Age 66, a resident of Taos, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2021. Annie was a loving, caring, woman, who loved her family dearly. She was employed by Taos Ski Valley for over 32 years. She will be missed by everyone whose heart she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McCallum; parents Lolo & Polly Montoya; siblings Joseph Montoya and Loretta Romero; nieces and nephew Elena Gonzales, Rhonda Montoya and Matthew Romero. She is survived by her sons Marcos Montoya (Jessica Miera) and Christopher McCallum; grandchildren Jocelyn Montoya, Sean Montoya; and her little puppy Bella; siblings Carmen Gonzales (Telesfor), Julian Romero, Lloyd Montoya, Mario Montoya (Sharon), Melissa Winter (James), and many other loving relatives and cherished friends. Rosary will be recited on Friday September 10, 2021 at 6pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday September 11, 2021 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family of Annie Montoya McCallum has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.