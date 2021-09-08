CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil & Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell taking part in Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoundgarden's Kim Thayil and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell are taking part in the latest edition of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. The special seminar, dubbed "Sounds of Seattle," is set to take place February 17-20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and jam with Thayil and Cantrell, who will prep you for public performances at the iconic Viper Room and Whisky a Go Go LA venues.

