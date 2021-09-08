Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashkum, or near Clifton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watseka, Gilman, Clifton, Sheldon, Ashkum, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Woodland, Donovan and Iroquois. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 282 and 299. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH