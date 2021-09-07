Sept. 7 - Fort Wayne-trained USA Women's Goalball claims silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Defending gold medalist Turkey proved too much to handle for the short-handed U.S. women’s goalball team in Sept. 3’s final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall C. The tournament’s leading goal scorer, Turkey’s Sevda Altunoluk, scored six of her nine goals in the first eight minutes as Turkey built an insurmountable lead and never looked back in the 9-2 victory. The silver medal marks the 12th Paralympic medal in USA Goalball history and the seventh won by the women’s team.www.fwbusiness.com
