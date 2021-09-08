CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SC Governor, World Food Program Director: Humanitarian aid critical to preventing extremist stronghold in Afghanistan

By Chase Laudenslager
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and current United Nations World Food Programme Director, David Beasley, says that humanitarian aid is essential to preventing terrorist elements from further exploiting an already dire situation in Afghanistan. Beasley says that currently, the program is providing food to around five million...

