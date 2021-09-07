CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shootings Crisis

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shootings Crisis, available on Amazon, B&N, in the UK, Australia, New Zealand. And check out her podcast launching September 23.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

Machine Guns Aren't Used In Mass Shootings

I have children in school who are 7 and 5 years old. On several occasions I’ve received emails from their school district about “incidents” involving suspicious characters or the possibility of illegal behavior. We’ve all hoped that making the choice to live in Northern Wisconsin would free us of experiencing such traumatic incidents, but sadly, the potential is there. Since the Florida shooting, there has been a police vehicle in the parking lot when I go to pick up my kids at the end of the day. All parents have a heightened awareness that there is a problem with mass shootings in the United States. However, what some people don’t know is that this isn’t the first time our nation has faced this problem, and that our legislation already contains the mechanism for solving the issue.
Derrick

Groups sue Mexico seeking to stop mass removal of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four migrant defense groups in Mexico announced Wednesday that they have sought court injunctions to block what they call “massive” deportations, arguing the government is violating due process and Mexican and international law governing asylum. The groups said one legal action was filed Sept. 3 in...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
HuffingtonPost

Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19. The death was announced on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
93.1 WZAK

Lenient Judge Gives Sympathetic Sentence To ‘Brainwashed’ Racist Hate Crime Convict Who Broke Black Man’s Jaw

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. On April 15, 2018, two white men, 30-year-old Dusty Leo and 37-year-old Maurice Diggins, were outside a bar in Portland, Oregon, when Diggins spotted a Black man and punched him in the face breaking his jaw while shouting racial slurs at him. After that, the two white men drove to Biddeford and stopped at a 7-Eleven where Diggins randomly confronted another Black man and Leo approached him from behind and broke his jaw as well.
SOCIETY
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy