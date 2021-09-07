Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shootings Crisis

I have children in school who are 7 and 5 years old. On several occasions I’ve received emails from their school district about “incidents” involving suspicious characters or the possibility of illegal behavior. We’ve all hoped that making the choice to live in Northern Wisconsin would free us of experiencing such traumatic incidents, but sadly, the potential is there. Since the Florida shooting, there has been a police vehicle in the parking lot when I go to pick up my kids at the end of the day. All parents have a heightened awareness that there is a problem with mass shootings in the United States. However, what some people don’t know is that this isn’t the first time our nation has faced this problem, and that our legislation already contains the mechanism for solving the issue.

