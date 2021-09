Here are three reasons to watch Triller’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing event. The latest edition of unpredictable boxing events goes down on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Originally scheduled to be headlined by Oscar De la Hoya and Vitor Belfort, everything was changed when De la Hoya got COVID. Luckily, Triller knew the perfect man to fill in and save the event.