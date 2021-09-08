‘Game of Thrones’ style home hits Michigan market with moat, drawbridge, dungeon, more

ROCHESTER, Mich. — If you’re in the market for a castle straight out of a George R.R. Martin novel, you could certainly await winter’s arrival in style in Michigan.

A 10,790-square-foot masterpiece situated on more than six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester hit the market Tuesday, with an initial asking price of $2.29 million.

“This is ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 9,” Nicholas Asplund of Lux Partners Global told MLive.com when asked about the massive, five-level home that required 60 tons of steel to erect the frame.

Indeed, with 26 rooms - some of which are hidden - secret passageways and a hidden tower with a 50-foot-tall spiral staircase, the listing reads more like fantasy than reality.

According to MLive,com, the home’s owner scouted talent worldwide to complete its construction over a six-year period in the 90s.

“The owner had a lot of money, and when he was building this home, he told the designers what he wanted, and they brought in people from all over, sourcing things from across the globe. They didn’t spare any expenses. It’s super solid and massive. I mean, it’s built out of stone and steel,” Asplund told the news outlet, calling the result a “straight-up medieval castle.”

Of course, there’s also a drawbridge - which you must cross to gain entry - as well as a moat, waterfall, portcullis, wine cellar, Tudor-style pub, an underground grotto with Jacuzzi, fitness center, billiard room, library with a loft and a home theater with an 8-by-6-foot screen, according to the listing.

And don’t forget the dungeon, or the adjacent 1,200-square-foot castle that serves as the property’s garage and workshop.

“The build quality and cost is unmatched and couldn’t be done today for under $15 million. The surprises are endless. It must truly be seen to be believed,” Asplund told MLive.com.

