After the first week of college football, every team can see where they need to continue to build off their successes from the first game, and where to improve upon. Oklahoma State and Tulsa both got off to slower starts than they would have hoped. OSU had a very sluggish second half against a Missouri State team that doesn’t have the same kind of talent the Cowboys do. The Golden Hurricane, coming off an AAC conference championship appearance last year, open their season by dropping the first game to UC Davis, an FCS team that shouldn’t have outmatched Tulsa.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO