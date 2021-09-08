Fall release date announced for Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

The gaming landscape has no shortage of detective games, which makes sense considering that detective stories have existed for nearly two centuries at this point. Despite how prevalent detective games are, many always look forward to playing more, as stories that involve solving some kind of mystery remain inherently compelling. Publisher Sold Out and developer White Paper Games aim to give fans of detective games yet another release to look forward to with their upcoming title Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View. Just recently, both Sold Out and White Paper Games revealed that Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View has a release date of November 2, so fans only have to wait around two months before picking it up.