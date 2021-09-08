Special Weather Statement issued for Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kinney, north central Maverick and southeastern Val Verde Counties through 800 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Long Point to near Brackettville. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Del Rio, Brackettville, Spofford, Lake View, Amistad Acres, Laughlin AFB, Cienegas Terrace, Amistad Village, Black Brush Point, Amanda, Box Canyon, Val Verde Park, Standart, Diablo East, Governors Landing, Long Point, 277 South Boat Ramp, 277 North Campground, Rough Canyon Recreation Area and Spur 406 Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH