Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Hogg, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jim Hogg; Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jim Hogg County in Deep South Texas North central Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Viboras, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Jim Hogg and north central Starr Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH