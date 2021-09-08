Britney Spears's father files to end conservatorship

© Getty Images

Britney Spears's father on Tuesday filed to end his daughter's conservatorship, a controversial court-ordered agreement that has been in place since 2009.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," Jamie Spears said in a petition to end the conservatorship, according to CNN.

In the document, the pop icon's father noted Britney Spears's pleas in court earlier this summer. During previous court hearings, she requested autonomy, including having control of her finances and making decisions regarding her health care.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the new filing reportedly states.

The petition to end the conservatorship is the latest in the saga that has dominated headlines in recent months and comes weeks after the elder Spears agreed to step down from his position.

In the previous filing, Jamie Spears wrote that he made the decision to do so despite there being "no actual grounds for suspending or removing" him, although he was accused last week by Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears's attorney, of extorting the pop star in exchange for stepping down from his role.

The filing proved to be a major victory for the singer, who began publicly speaking out against her situation in June, accusing her father and the arrangement itself of being abusive.

The next hearing for the case is slated for Sept. 29.