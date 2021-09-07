Donald Trump to serve as host and commentator for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Former United States President, Donald Trump will serve as a host and commentator for Saturday’s Triller Fight Club event featuring Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. Trump has been involved with combat sports for years as he is often at UFC events and is close friends with Dana White. However, he is taking over boxing as Fite TV announced Trump will serve as a host and commentator for Holyfield vs. Belfort on Saturday in Florida.