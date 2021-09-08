CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

DOTD launches website dedicated to debris pickup after Ida

By ALLISON BRUHL
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is making it easier to see debris pickup progress on state roads. The website dedicated to debris pickup data will be updated every morning at 6 a.m. Residents can search for specific locations, such as their address, to see the latest pickup data near them. Searches can also be done by parish or zooming into a specific area on the map.

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Jefferson, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Ida, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy