DOTD launches website dedicated to debris pickup after Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is making it easier to see debris pickup progress on state roads. The website dedicated to debris pickup data will be updated every morning at 6 a.m. Residents can search for specific locations, such as their address, to see the latest pickup data near them. Searches can also be done by parish or zooming into a specific area on the map.www.brproud.com
