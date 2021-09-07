‘Oh Indeed’: Michael K. Williams’ Most Memorable TV Roles

For roughly two decades, Michael K. Williams’ career exploded on the small screen. While the Emmy-nominated actor’s career really started in the music videos he appeared in and choreographed (he told Complex back in 2017 that he’d choreographed Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” video), it wasn’t until the early 2000s when Williams really started hitting his stride. He’d sink his teeth into characters that felt larger than life; even if he felt typecast, that was only because he was so damn good at breathing life into these characters. That scar across his face and his raspy voice may have been perfect for some of the more sinister figures he’s portrayed, but on the inside, his intellect and compassion for good material forced him to put on, every time he hit the stage. He had a gift, and through the medium of television, we were able to see him live in these characters for seasons, adding layers of beauty to every line read, wasting no movements, and always scoring.