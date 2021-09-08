SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 1

During the first week of the SEC’s 2021 season, conference teams posted a 12-2 record. Alabama defeated Miami (Fla.) 44-13, Arkansas defeated Rice 38-17, Auburn defeated Akron 60-10, Florida defeated Florida Atlantic 35-14, Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3, Kentucky defeated Louisiana-Monroe 45-10, Mississippi State defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34, Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24, Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24, South Carolina defeated Eastern Illinois 46-0, Tennessee defeated Bowling Green 38-6 and Texas A&M defeated Kent State 41-10. In the losses, LSU fell to UCLA 38-27 and Vanderbilt was beaten by East Tennessee State 23-3. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 1 games: