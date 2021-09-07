CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Trump adviser Miller briefly detained in Brazil

 5 days ago
Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, said he was briefly detained and questioned by Brazilian authorities in the country’s capital on Tuesday. Miller said he was at the airport in Brasilia when he and members of his traveling party were questioned for three hours by authorities. Miller said on Twitter that he was in the country to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference there last week.

