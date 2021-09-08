Lowrider art show rolls in to Mission Cultural Center

If you feel like you’ve seen more lowriders in the Mission District lately — those customized, vintage muscle cars with adjustable hydraulic suspension — you are correct. A King of the Streets event on Mission Street in mid-August was one of many meetups to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the San Francisco Lowrider Council. Their celebrations kick into high gear this month with another scheduled rally, and as Bay City News reports, a lowrider art exhibit at the Mission Cultural Center that opened today and remains on display through September 27.