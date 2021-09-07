Manager's Message: Water bill reminder, summer construction recap and fall events

Manager's Message is a monthly column written by Milton Town Manager Don Turner. August began with the ever-popular National Night Out. This annual event helps bring together community members and local law enforcement for an evening of food, activities and fun. We were pleased to see some 800 community members turn out for the event. Once again, I took my turn in the dunk tank – the water was a bit chilly but the smiles on the faces of the kids’ that dunked me warms the heart. It was a wonderful evening, and we cannot thank our police officers and Milton Community Youth Coalition enough for coming together to make it a success.