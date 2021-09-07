Wienerschnitzel Fans Won't Want To Miss This Chili Dog Deal

Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, as concluded by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (via Newsweek). Sure, you might want to acknowledge the possibility that the organization could be slightly biased in favor of these ubiquitous, smoky, sausage-y delights. However, there's no denying that this past summer, hot dogs have had a particularly strong hold on the nation's attention, with celebrity chefs offering their opinions on the hot dog vs. sandwich debate and Guy Fieri combining hot dogs with apple pie for a baseball game in August.