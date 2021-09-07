CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Northern Idaho Realtor On Boise Area: “Nice But I Couldn’t Live Here”

By Moug
The battle with Northern Idaho began as a Northern Idaho Realtor gave his "review" of the Treasure Valley and says it's "nice... but I couldn't live here." See why. After touring every city in the Treasure Valley besides Emmett and Star, this Northern Idaho Realtor put together a review of the Treasure Valley. Starting in Eagle to which he noted is beautiful, but a little scattered and rather unplanned. After that he moved on to Nampa, Caldwell and Middleton to which he remarked he expected it to be nice like Eagle, but to his surprise was much older and had farm town vibes. On to Kuna he went and remarked that this was a town for people who want to be close, but not too close to a big city and its amenities. He mentioned he had spent time in Mountain Home when he was in the military and that it felt like just that, a military town.

Hilary Richardson
5d ago

Boise has lost its appeal. There was a time when I loved Boise and considered moving there but it's way too crowded and too big for my taste anymore. I also think that it's way over priced and doesn't live up to all the hype. I think the only people that like Boise now are Californians and folks from Seattle and Portland. They can have it now that it is ruined.

Jim Taylor
5d ago

That's what happens when greed causes a influx of people with no regard or real planning to an area that definitely is lacking in infrastructure. High prices, air pollution, a river that used to supply dinners that is now polluted and has a limit on how many fish from it you should eat in a month's period. If you can find access that's not shoulder to shoulder. Winter protected deer habitat areas going away. Hunting close to town all but gone. And people not from here telling us we're rude, how to drive and how to live by saying we did it this way where I came from. Well, why the hell did you leave and come here for then??? Our laid back, close to places to hunt, fish and play have faded away. Kind of like the way California and other places that had their appeal fade away. It's not too late to save the last little bit here. If our politicians and planning and zoning would protect our way of life and do their jobs.

