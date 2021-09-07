Northern Idaho Realtor On Boise Area: “Nice But I Couldn’t Live Here”

The battle with Northern Idaho began as a Northern Idaho Realtor gave his "review" of the Treasure Valley and says it's "nice... but I couldn't live here." See why. After touring every city in the Treasure Valley besides Emmett and Star, this Northern Idaho Realtor put together a review of the Treasure Valley. Starting in Eagle to which he noted is beautiful, but a little scattered and rather unplanned. After that he moved on to Nampa, Caldwell and Middleton to which he remarked he expected it to be nice like Eagle, but to his surprise was much older and had farm town vibes. On to Kuna he went and remarked that this was a town for people who want to be close, but not too close to a big city and its amenities. He mentioned he had spent time in Mountain Home when he was in the military and that it felt like just that, a military town.