Mets' Pete Alonso second-fastest MLB player to reach 100 career home runs

The New York Mets have had plenty go wrong for them since the spring, aren't sure if their acting general manager or current manager will be associated with the franchise after the season ends, and recently trolled their own fans with a celebration that sparked outrage among media members and more than a few of the club's diehard supporters.

If nothing else, slugger Pete Alonso has given those same fans reasons to cheer over the past several years.

In the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game at the Miami Marlins, Alonso hit an absolute bomb for his 100th career home run:

As noted by the official MLB website, Alonso became the second-fastest player in league history to reach 100 career homers by doing so in his 347th career game. Former Philadelphia Phillies star Ryan Howard is the only person above Alonso in that category of the record books by hitting the century mark in 325 games.

Alonso officially passed Gary Sanchez (100 HRs in 355 games) and Aaron Judge (100 HRs in 371 contests) of the New York Yankees, among others, on Tuesday.

Alonso earned National League Rookie of the Year honors for 2019 and won the Home Run Derby competitions that year and this summer (there was no Derby in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). The Mets may not make the playoffs in October, but their 26-year-old first baseman continues to deliver highlight-reel blasts past Labor Day weekend.