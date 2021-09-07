CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Dell’s newest XPS 15 is ready to treat you to luxury

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell struck gold when it introduced a redesigned XPS 13 in 2015. The laptop’s thin bezels, sleek exterior, and carbon fiber interior wowed everyone and quickly expanded to future XPS laptops—the company's newest XPS 15 9510 (available at Dell) included. For a 15-inch laptop that prioritizes luxury over value, it’s surprisingly portable and has a unique design that stands apart from other Windows devices. However, Dell’s efforts to slim down this feature-packed laptop limits its performance.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Laptops#Dell Xps#Productivity Apps#Xps#Reviewed#Intel Core#Oled Wireless#Wi Fi 6#Usb#Uhd#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD

Comments / 0

Community Policy