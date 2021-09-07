Dell’s newest XPS 15 is ready to treat you to luxury

Dell struck gold when it introduced a redesigned XPS 13 in 2015. The laptop’s thin bezels, sleek exterior, and carbon fiber interior wowed everyone and quickly expanded to future XPS laptops—the company's newest XPS 15 9510 (available at Dell) included. For a 15-inch laptop that prioritizes luxury over value, it’s surprisingly portable and has a unique design that stands apart from other Windows devices. However, Dell’s efforts to slim down this feature-packed laptop limits its performance.